Voters have to walk 20 km to cast votes

The Kapru neighborhood is adjacent to the Nilgiri tourist centre in Bandarban. Mendui Mro, a resident of this neighborhood, shared that their polling centre is named Palongmukh Government Primary School, which is approximately 20 kilometers away on foot.

Alternatively, if a voter opts for road transport via the district town and Sarai, the centre is about 90 kilometers away. Voters will need to stay overnight near the polling centre if they wish to vote.

The same situation is faced by the voters of Dholapara, Tankhungpara, and Monghlapara in Gajalia Union, Lama Upazila of Bandarban. Lang Rao Mro, a resident of Tankhungpara, stated that they have to walk eight kilometers to reach the Zindabatpara Government Primary School to vote.

Not only Mendui Mro and Rao Mro, but residents of several remote areas in at least three upazilas of Bandarban have to travel long distances on foot to reach their polling centres.

In many cases, even if there are roads for some distance, the ban on vehicular traffic on election day causes inconvenience for voters. As a result, bringing voters from these areas to the centres may also pose a challenge, as discussed in a recent review meeting with election officials and law enforcement agencies.