Bandarban
Voters have to walk 20 km to cast votes
The Kapru neighborhood is adjacent to the Nilgiri tourist centre in Bandarban. Mendui Mro, a resident of this neighborhood, shared that their polling centre is named Palongmukh Government Primary School, which is approximately 20 kilometers away on foot.
Alternatively, if a voter opts for road transport via the district town and Sarai, the centre is about 90 kilometers away. Voters will need to stay overnight near the polling centre if they wish to vote.
The same situation is faced by the voters of Dholapara, Tankhungpara, and Monghlapara in Gajalia Union, Lama Upazila of Bandarban. Lang Rao Mro, a resident of Tankhungpara, stated that they have to walk eight kilometers to reach the Zindabatpara Government Primary School to vote.
Not only Mendui Mro and Rao Mro, but residents of several remote areas in at least three upazilas of Bandarban have to travel long distances on foot to reach their polling centres.
In many cases, even if there are roads for some distance, the ban on vehicular traffic on election day causes inconvenience for voters. As a result, bringing voters from these areas to the centres may also pose a challenge, as discussed in a recent review meeting with election officials and law enforcement agencies.
Menoni Mro, a 77-year-old resident of Babupara in Chimbuk Mountains, Bandarban, expressed his concern about the difficulty of casting his vote in the 13th National Parliament Election, as he would need to walk about 10 kilometers through hills and streams to reach Murongbazar. It would take approximately three hours to reach the polling centre. Although there is a road for vehicles some distance from the neighborhood, the lack of transport on election day leaves him no option but to walk. This situation leaves Menoni Mro uncertain about making such a long journey to vote.
According to the district election office, there are 186 polling centres in the Bandarban constituency, out of which 38 are extremely remote, with no mobile network coverage. Most of these centres lack road connectivity, and voters have to walk to reach them.
In Bandarban, at 30 polling centres, voters can travel a short distance on foot and then by road vehicle. However, due to the ban on vehicular traffic on election day, voters have to walk. At least 50 polling centres in the constituency lack electricity.
Election officials stated that election officials and staff, along with necessary equipment and ballot papers, are dispatched by helicopter to 11 largely inaccessible polling centres in Bandarban. These centres are referred to as ''helisti' centres. However, with the expansion of the road network, the number of ''helisti'' centres has decreased from 15-18 to fewer.
Some local representatives of remote areas suggested that the Election Commission should take special measures for residents of remote areas to increase voter turnout at polling centres.
This may include ensuring transportation facilities for identified voters and possibly providing accommodation and meals if necessary. In the absence of arrangements by the Election Commission, candidates sometimes ''unethically'' ensure these facilities for voters, which is criticised.
Md Abdul Shukkur, Additional District Election Officer of Bandarban, mentioned that the majority of remote centres are located in Thanchi, Ruma, and Roangchhari upazilas. The farthest polling centre, Boro Modok Government Primary School, is 65 kilometers from Thanchi Upazila headquarters.
Representatives from Thanchi indicated that residents from Panjiri, Laiykri, and Andhar Manik near the Myanmar border come to vote at Boro Modok Government Primary School. In such cases, renting an engine-powered boat costs about Tk 1000 taka per person, with a further Tk 2,000 required for one night's accommodation and meals. Each centre in Tindu union faces similar circumstances.
Election-related officials identified ten challenges for ensuring voter attendance and conducting elections in Bandarban. These include bringing voters to remote polling centres, armed activities of regional parties, and the rapid sending of results from centres lacking mobile network coverage and electricity.
When asked, District Election Officer Mohammad Kamrul Alam mentioned that the challenges are not real but presumed. So far, no candidate has complained about these issues. However, it is true that there is some challenge concerning voter turnout at remote centres.
Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ara Rini stated that discussions are ongoing about the travel difficulties faced by voters attending remote polling centres.
The issue will be reported to the Election Commission. Although it may not be possible for the commission to arrange transport in such a short time, discussions will be held with them to see if limited vehicle operation can be maintained in view of the local circumstances.