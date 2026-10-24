Puja holidays: Tk 5m, 8 bhori of gold missing from home

Sukhan Chowdhury (50) sold land in his village, with the dream of setting up a dyeing factory. The deal for purchasing the dyeing equipment was finalised.

He kept Tk 5 million from the land sale in a wardrobe of his house in Narsingdi and went to his village to celebrate Durga Puja. After returning from the Puja, he found everything ransacked. Tk 5 million meant for the factory and his wife’s eight bhori of gold jewelry had been stolen from the wardrobe.

The burglary took place in a flat on the second floor of the seven-story building owned by Naresh Chandra Saha in the Sebasangha area of Narsingdi city. Sukhan Chowdhury, along with his wife and children, has been living in this flat for five years. He works at Eva Dyeing in Shekherchar, Narsingdi Sadar upazila. His village home is in Guhiala village of Barhatta Upazila, Netrokona.