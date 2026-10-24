Puja holidays: Tk 5m, 8 bhori of gold missing from home
Sukhan Chowdhury (50) sold land in his village, with the dream of setting up a dyeing factory. The deal for purchasing the dyeing equipment was finalised.
He kept Tk 5 million from the land sale in a wardrobe of his house in Narsingdi and went to his village to celebrate Durga Puja. After returning from the Puja, he found everything ransacked. Tk 5 million meant for the factory and his wife’s eight bhori of gold jewelry had been stolen from the wardrobe.
The burglary took place in a flat on the second floor of the seven-story building owned by Naresh Chandra Saha in the Sebasangha area of Narsingdi city. Sukhan Chowdhury, along with his wife and children, has been living in this flat for five years. He works at Eva Dyeing in Shekherchar, Narsingdi Sadar upazila. His village home is in Guhiala village of Barhatta Upazila, Netrokona.
Yesterday, Friday night, Sukhan Chowdhury filed a written complaint at Narsingdi Model Police Station.
He told Prothom Alo, "I brought Tk 5 million home by selling village land to start a dyeing factory. The discussion to buy the dyeing equipment was finalised. My wife's jewelry was also there. While we were away from home, everything was stolen within the last six days. The thieves have stolen my lifelong dream of starting a dyeing factory."
Sukhon's wife, Purabi Pandit, said they locked the Narsingdi house and went to their village home last Sunday afternoon for Durga Puja. They returned to the Narsingdi house around 8 pm yesterday, Friday. Despite having the key, they couldn't open the flat's door. Even after breaking the lock, the door wouldn’t open, raising their suspicion. Going to the back of the house, they found the window grill cut.
With the help of locals, Sukhan entered through the grilled window. Once he opened the flat's door, everyone saw that the furniture and clothes were scattered around, and the wardrobe was broken. The eight tola of gold jewelry and Tk 5 million intended for the factory were missing.
MR Al Mamun, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narsingdi Model Police Station, told Prothom Alo that they have received a written complaint about the burglary.
CCTV footage from the scene is being collected. The individuals involved will be identified and brought to justice swiftly.