Most wanted criminal Jahangir Kabir Lipton arrested by Army in Kushtia

Bangladesh Army arrested the notorious Jahangir Kabir Lipton, one of the most wanted criminals in the country, along with three of his close associates during an operation in Durbachara village under Islamic University police station in Kushtia district on Friday morning.

Tipped off, the operation was executed around 4am very efficiently without any damage or sabotage, according to an ISPR statement.

During the raid, law enforcement recovered a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition, including six foreign pistols, one long-barrel foreign gun, ten pistol magazines, 33 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 50 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 36 rounds of 12-bore ammunition, 21 empty cartridges, and various sharp domestic weapons.