Two Bangladeshis shot dead along border

Companiganj police station officer-in-charge Sukanto Chakraborty said Indian citizens fired at a group of youths who went to the border area to collect wood. At that time, Jaina Uddin sustained bullet injuries in his shoulder and back.
The other, who was killed at Patgram in Lalmonirhat, was identified as Biplob Mia, 22, a resident of Patgram union of the upazila.
On Saturday night, an incident of firing took place in the border of Masterpara village at Shrirampur union.
According to his family, several people, including Biplob, trespassed into the Indian territory to bring cattle. At that time, BSF opened fire aiming at them, leaving Biplob injured on the spot. Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital by his associates early on Sunday.
Patgram police station officer-in-charge Omar Faruk said they have found the bullet scars on his body.
Captain of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Rangpur-61 (Teesta-2) battalion, lieutenant colonel Mir Hasan Shariar Mahmud, said they are trying to contact the BSF to meet over the issue.