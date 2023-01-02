Two Bangladeshis shot dead along border

Two Bangladeshi youths were killed along the Bangladesh-India borders in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet and Patgram of Lalmonirhat.

One was reportedly shot dead by Indian citizens at Companiganj while the other in Patgram by Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

It is learnt that locals recovered the body of Jaina Uddin, 18, a resident of Bonpur Adorsa village at Companiganj, from Utma border on Saturday evening. Later, police sent his body to the morgue for autopsy.