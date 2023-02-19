Five pilgrims injured in stampede in Chandranath, more than 2,000 fall ill

A rumour spread among the pilgrims on Saturday night that two had died as the stairs to descend from the hill had collapsed. Following that, the route to the hill was closed down.

The authorities later gave permission to descend using alternative ways after the sun rose on Sunday. At the time, five were injured in a stampede while trying to get down from the hill. Apart from that, at least 2200 pilgrims fell ill due to extreme pressure of the crowd in a small place.

Such was the scenario on Sunday at the Shiva Chaturdashi Mela (fair) at the Chandranath Dham of Sitakunda in Chattogram. The three-day Hindu religious festival started on Friday at the Chandranath Dham at the top of a hill some 1,200 feet above the sea level. The festival lasts for three days usually. However, this year it will be held for four days due to the tithi (lunar position). At least one million pilgrims from different areas of the country and India gather at the Chandranath Dham on this occasion.