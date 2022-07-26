Three detained over SUST student murder

Bulbul was stabbed to death at ‘New Zealand’ area adjacent to Gazi-Kalu-Tila right beside the Shaheed Minar on the University campus on Monday.
Later when he was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Mdical College Hospital, physicians there declared him dead at around 7:45pm.
A murder case (case no. 28) had been lodged with Jalalabad police station in Sylhet city on Monday night in connection to Bulbul’s killing. Muhammad Ishfaqul Hussain, registrar of the university filed the case.
The case statement stated, Bulbul died being stabbed repeatedly by miscreants while going on a walk in the Tila area with his friends. The statement also added that Bulbul died after bleeding profusely due to a stab on the left side of his chest.
A source of police said a female student was present on the spot when Bulbul was stabbed. However, that student has been fainting repeatedly since the incident. So, details of the time of the incident could not be found.
As she is the only eyewitness, details of the incident could be learnt after talking to the girl once she feels a bit better, the source added.
Deceased Bulbul was a third-year student at the public administration department of the University. He was from Chinishpuram Nandipara village in Narshindi Sadar upazila.
Bulbul lived in room no. 218 of the university’s Shah Paran Hall. His classmates believe, Bulbul had gone to take a walk on the Tila in the afternoon. He got stabbed by muggers at the time.
Meanwhile, hundreds of students of the university formed a human chain in front of the varsity's central library, demanding capital punishment for the killers of Bulbul.