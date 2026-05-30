Asif took Tk 150m, Hasnat 100m from revenue funds: Cumilla zila parishad administrator
National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, while serving as an adviser in the interim government, took Tk 150 million from the Cumilla zila parishad (district council), incumbent administrator Md Mostak Mia alleged.
He also claimed that NCP’s southern chief organiser and current Member of Parliament for Cumilla-4 constituency Hasanat Abdullah took Tk 100 million.
He made the remarks on Saturday afternoon at a discussion and doa mahfil organised at Cumilla Shilpakala Academy marking the 45th death anniversary of BNP founder and former President Shaheed Ziaur Rahman. Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) Cumilla south district and city units organised the event. Mostak Mia is also the BNP’s Cumilla divisional assistant organising secretary.
Addressing the event as a special guest, the zila parishadl administrator Mostak Mia said, “From my zila parishad, Muradnagar’s Asif Mahmud took Tk 150 million. He took Tk 150 million from our own revenue funds. Another one is Hasanat Abdullah; he took Tk 100 million. This is the situation of coordination. They had wanted politics of anti-discrimination coordination in Bangladesh, but they did not have that among themselves.”
Mostak Mia further said, “Today Bangladesh government is elected by your votes. The government elected by the people’s votes, our beloved leader Tarique Rahman is the Prime Minister today, and he is leading this government. Our beloved leader Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is working to recover the destroyed economy. The responsibility has fallen on his shoulders, to rebuild the economy that was destroyed. He is working on that.”
After the event, when contacted on mobile phone to know how Asif Mahmud and Hasanat Abdullah allegedly took money from the revenue fund, Mostak Mia’s personal assistant received the call and said he was busy in a program and would speak later on the matter.
Repeated attempts were made to contact MP Hasanat Abdullah and NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan on their mobile phones regarding the allegation of taking money from the district council revenue fund. However, both numbers were found switched off.
“Ziaur Rahman led in the nation’s difficult times”
Fisheries and Livestock and Agriculture Minister Mohammad Amin Ur Rashi spoke as chief guest at the event. He said, “Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, until his last moments, led from the front in every national crisis and stood beside the people in difficult times and took charge of the nation.”
The minister said that Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman’s role in establishing democracy in the country was important and historic. His life ideals, honesty, sense of responsibility, and people-oriented politics are still exemplary for the people of the country.
He said followers of Ziaur Rahman’s political ideology should reflect public expectations through behaviour, responsibility, public engagement and welfare activities. He urged leaders and activists to be conscious so that people can see the reflection of Shaheed Zia’s ideals and values in their activities.
Cumilla City Corporation Administrator Yousuf Molla (Tipu) also spoke as a special guest at the program. The event was presided over by Rezaul Kaiyum, president of Cumilla Adarsha Sadar Upazila BNP. Leaders of BNP and its affiliated organisations, along with people from different professions, attended the program.