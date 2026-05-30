Asif took Tk 150m, Hasnat 100m from revenue funds: Cumilla zila parishad administrator

National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, while serving as an adviser in the interim government, took Tk 150 million from the Cumilla zila parishad (district council), incumbent administrator Md Mostak Mia alleged.

He also claimed that NCP’s southern chief organiser and current Member of Parliament for Cumilla-4 constituency Hasanat Abdullah took Tk 100 million.

He made the remarks on Saturday afternoon at a discussion and doa mahfil organised at Cumilla Shilpakala Academy marking the 45th death anniversary of BNP founder and former President Shaheed Ziaur Rahman. Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) Cumilla south district and city units organised the event. Mostak Mia is also the BNP’s Cumilla divisional assistant organising secretary.