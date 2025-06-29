NBR shut down enters second day

The shutdown programme at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has entered its second day. On Saturday, a full-day shutdown was observed at all customs and tax offices across the country, including the NBR headquarters. The same programme is being continued today, Sunday, in Dhaka and throughout the country.

However, as of around 10:30 am, the number of protesters in front of the Revenue Building in Agargaon appeared to be lower than yesterday. Entry at the main gate was also less strictly controlled. Officials were seen entering the building by showing their identification cards.