NBR shut down enters second day
The shutdown programme at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has entered its second day. On Saturday, a full-day shutdown was observed at all customs and tax offices across the country, including the NBR headquarters. The same programme is being continued today, Sunday, in Dhaka and throughout the country.
However, as of around 10:30 am, the number of protesters in front of the Revenue Building in Agargaon appeared to be lower than yesterday. Entry at the main gate was also less strictly controlled. Officials were seen entering the building by showing their identification cards.
Meanwhile, although members of the RAB, police, Coast Guard, BGB, and Ansar have taken up positions today as they did yesterday, their numbers are lower. While no one was allowed inside the building yesterday, today some officials were seen inside the compound near the main gate.
A police officer said, “We’ve been instructed to allow officials to enter until 10:00 am. Their office hours start at 9:00. Some are still arriving, and we’re letting them in after checking their ID cards.”
NBR officials said that as the day progresses, more officials from Dhaka and other regions will join the protest. Yesterday as well, the “March to NBR” programme was carried out from various customs and tax offices.
As a result, operations at all customs houses and customs stations—including Chattogram Port, Benapole Port, and Dhaka Customs House—came to a halt. This effectively stopped customs and tax collection at these points.
The NBR Reform Unity Council announced yesterday afternoon that both the “shutdown” and “March to NBR” programmes would continue today, Sunday. The protesters have expressed willingness to hold discussions with the government, but with the condition that the current NBR chairman be removed before any talks begin.
They allege that the current chairman has been ignoring NBR officers and staff in the ongoing revenue sector reforms and instead has been repressing and harassing the protesters.