Import-export trades halt due to NBR officials’ shut down programme

All official activities at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) have come to a standstill due to a complete shutdown enforced by the board’s officials and employees. It hardly hit import-export trades as all sorts of customs clearance operations have been suspended.

The NBR Reform Unity Council has been enforcing the complete shutdown programme since 6:00 am on Saturday. In the aftermath, revenue-related activities at the NBR headquarters in Dhaka, the Chattogram seaport, land ports including Benapole and Sonamasjid, and customs houses across the country have come to a halt.