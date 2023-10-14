Local News

Train movement in Kurigram suspended

UNB
Kurigram
Map of Kurigram
Prothom Alo illustration

Train movement in Kurigram has been suspended since Friday night as a portion of a railway bridge was damaged at Singerdabri in Rajarhat upazila.

Kurigram railway station master Md Samsuzzoha said a part of a railway bridge was damaged at Singerdabri area due to incessant rainfall on Friday, halting the train communication.

The railway authorities have continued train movement with the rest of the country through the northern parts of the district through an alternative route.

The Dhaka-bound ‘Kurigram Express’ and ‘Rangpur Express’ are moving from Kaunia Rail Station, he said.

Train movement from Chilmari Rail Station will resume within 2-3 days, he added.

