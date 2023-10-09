Dhaka to Bhanga proposed train fare higher than bus fare

The fare to travel from Dhaka to Chattogram on a Shovon chair (non-AC) seat on intercity train Turna Express is Tk 345. And the fare for an AC chair seat is Tk 656. The distance travelled on this route is 321 kilometres.
On the other hand the distance from Dhaka to Faridpur’s Bhanga via Padma Bridge is just 77 kilometres. To reach this destination on an intercity train (non-AC), one might have to pay a fare of Tk 350. And to travel on an AC chair it would cost them Tk 667.
The railway committee has proposed these fares for the trains that would travel on the Padma Bridge from Dhaka. Now the proposal is awaiting railway ministry’s approval.
Railway sources say that the proposed fare rate might be approved after all. If that happens, train passengers would have to pay more than bus commuters to travel the same.
It was found in railway authority’s analysis that the non-AC bus fare of traveling from Dhaka to Bhanga is Tk 250 and for AC bus it is Tk 500.
While proposing the fare, the railway committee has counted additional distance for the Padma Bridge and the Gendaria-Keraniganj flyover with the actual distance of every destination from Dhaka.
As a result, passengers travelling on the Dhaka-Bhanga route would have to pay more compared to those travelling on Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet or Dhaka-Rajshahi route.
Railway sources said that each kilometer of distance on the Padma Bridge has been counted as 25 km. The railway authorities are labeling this as additional distance because of the pontage charge. Meanwhile, every kilometer of distance on the Gandaria-Keraniganj flyover has been considered as equal to five kilometres.
That’s why though the actual distance between Dhaka and Bhanga is 77 km, the railway wants to collect the fare for a distance of 353 km.
The latest train route stretched from Dhaka to Bhanga through the Padma Bridge is about to be launched. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate this railway tomorrow, Tuesday.
More to follow...