Dhaka to Bhanga proposed train fare higher than bus fare

The fare to travel from Dhaka to Chattogram on a Shovon chair (non-AC) seat on intercity train Turna Express is Tk 345. And the fare for an AC chair seat is Tk 656. The distance travelled on this route is 321 kilometres.

On the other hand the distance from Dhaka to Faridpur’s Bhanga via Padma Bridge is just 77 kilometres. To reach this destination on an intercity train (non-AC), one might have to pay a fare of Tk 350. And to travel on an AC chair it would cost them Tk 667.

The railway committee has proposed these fares for the trains that would travel on the Padma Bridge from Dhaka. Now the proposal is awaiting railway ministry’s approval.

Railway sources say that the proposed fare rate might be approved after all. If that happens, train passengers would have to pay more than bus commuters to travel the same.