Dhaka-Bhanga train to run on Padma Bridge today

Many people thronged at the Rajbari station to have a look at the train that will cross the Padma Bridge for the first time.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Hridoy Khan, an onlooker, said people from this region have long been dreaming to travel from Rajbari to Dhaka by train, and that dream is coming true, which is matter of joy.

According to Rajbari rail station sources, the train was at the station on Tuesday night.