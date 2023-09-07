Train travels from Dhaka-Bhanga on Padma Bridge on trial

A special train completed its trial run from Dhaka to Bhanga via Padma Bridge on Thursday.
The train left Kamalapur station in Dhaka at 10:07 am and reached Bhanga station at around 12:15 pm, where people welcomed the passengers, including the railways minister Nurul Islam Sujon and other high officials of the ministry.
The special train arrived in the Mawa area at around 11:45 am and started crossing the Padma Bridge. It took nearly 7 minutes to cross the bridge as the train was moving relatively slow.
The train will return to Dhaka at the end of a press briefing of the railways minister.
The length of the rail route from Dhaka to Bhanga via the Padma Bridge is nearly 82 kms.
The train was brought to Dhaka from Rajbari on Wednesday for the trial run.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Tanmay Kumar Dutt, station master of Rajbari rail station, said the train has a locomotive and eight compartments.
It was scheduled to leave the capital’s Kamalapur for Bhanga at 9:00 am today, Thursday.
Sources concerned said, the movement of the train on Dhaka-Bhanga route via Padma Bridge will officially start on 10 October as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the rail line on that day.
The Bangladesh Railway has constructed a 172 km-long new rail track from Dhaka to Jashore under Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.
The 82 km part of this rail route connecting Dhaka with Bhanga will open for train communication while the remaining portion connecting Jashore is likely to open in June next year.