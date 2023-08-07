Torrential rain causes flood in Bandarban, around 30,000 people marooned

According to the district administration, landslides in different upazilas have damaged at least 718 homesteads and left six people injured. Additionally, 192 mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours till Monday morning.

A person named Mempai Mro, 30 was swept away on Sunday afternoon while crossing a canal in Dochhari Union of Naikhongchari Upazila. As of filing this report, he is still missing.

The heavy flooding has also caused power supply disruptions in the low-lying areas of the town since midnight.

Besides, Bandarban to Rangamati, Chattagram and Cox's Bazar road communication was snapped as roads went under flood water at different points. As a result, access to essential services and supplies has become severely limited for the affected areas.