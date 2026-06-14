12 remain stranded in no-man’s-land at Kushtia border 56 hrs after ‘push-in’ attempt

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has denied pushing anyone into Bangladesh and has also refused to recognise the individuals as Indian nationals. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), meanwhile, maintains that it does not engage in push-ins and will not allow any unauthorised entry into the country.

Separately, the BSF allegedly attempted to push another individual across the border through the Char Chollishpara frontier in Chilmari Union of Daulatpur early Sunday. The incident reportedly occurred near border pillar 85/13-S. However, BGB personnel thwarted the attempt, forcing the BSF to take the individual back.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 12:45 pm on Sunday, Subedar Asaduzzaman, company commander of the Pragpur camp under the 47 BGB Battalion, said there had been no new developments.