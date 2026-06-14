12 remain stranded in no-man’s-land at Kushtia border 56 hrs after ‘push-in’ attempt
The fate of 12 people, including children, who have been stranded near the zero line at the Pragpur border in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia remains unresolved more than 56 hours after they were allegedly pushed towards Bangladesh from India.
Border forces of both countries remain on alert, while the group continues to stay on a divider between agricultural fields near the international boundary.
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has denied pushing anyone into Bangladesh and has also refused to recognise the individuals as Indian nationals. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), meanwhile, maintains that it does not engage in push-ins and will not allow any unauthorised entry into the country.
Separately, the BSF allegedly attempted to push another individual across the border through the Char Chollishpara frontier in Chilmari Union of Daulatpur early Sunday. The incident reportedly occurred near border pillar 85/13-S. However, BGB personnel thwarted the attempt, forcing the BSF to take the individual back.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 12:45 pm on Sunday, Subedar Asaduzzaman, company commander of the Pragpur camp under the 47 BGB Battalion, said there had been no new developments.
“The 12 people remain at the same location. Following a flag meeting on Saturday, the BSF has not provided any further information. It has claimed that these individuals are not Indian citizens,” he said.
According to the BGB, its personnel remain on high alert along the border. Local residents have also been assisting efforts to prevent any unauthorised entry by maintaining vigilance from the Bangladeshi side near the banks of the Mathabhanga River.
The standoff began at around 5:00 am on Friday when the BSF allegedly attempted to force 12 people into Bangladesh through the Pragpur border area of Daulatpur. The attempt was reportedly blocked by BGB members and local residents.
The incident took place near border pillar 148/3-S, where the BSF allegedly tried to facilitate the group’s entry into Bangladesh.
BGB and local sources said the group consists of four men, four women and four children. They were prevented from crossing after allegedly attempting to enter Bangladesh unlawfully.
The 12 individuals are currently staying in a field outside the border fence, close to the zero line. Residents of nearby villages have been discreetly providing them with food and water and have also spoken with them.
The group claims to comprise members of three separate families. According to their accounts, one five-member family is from Chapainawabganj, a four-member family is from Satkhira, and a three-member family is from Khulna.
The BGB said surveillance in the border area has been intensified to ensure that the group does not enter Bangladesh. Local residents are also assisting in monitoring the situation.
Residents said that, on humanitarian grounds, they have been supplying the stranded people with biscuits, bread, milk, bananas and drinking water, while also arranging regular meals for them.