Mismanagement at ferry ghat and unprotected pontoon

In the tragic incident where a bus fell into the Padma River at the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari resulting in the deaths of at least 26 people, issues of security lapses and mismanagement at the ferry terminal have come to the forefront.

The absence of railings on unsecured pontoons, connection roads filled with slopes and potholes, competition among vehicles to board the ferry first, and overall mismanagement have turned the ferry terminal into a death trap. Those involved believe this is the reason behind such a tragic event.

As of Thursday evening, a total of 26 bodies have been recovered in the bus drowning incident. All the bodies were handed over to their relatives yesterday. Among them are 18 people from 12 families in Rajbari district, and others from Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Gopalganj, Dinajpur, and Ashulia, Dhaka. Some families lost a mother, son, and grandson, others lost a husband and wife, and some lost a mother and daughter or a mother and son.

Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Md. Hafizur Rahman from the Rajbari District Commissioner''s Office told Prothom Alo that two diving teams from the fire service conducted a rescue operation until midnight Wednesday and recovered 16 bodies from inside the bus. After retrieving the bus from the river, the divers recovered 8 more bodies by 2 pm on Thursday. Before that, two were rescued on Wednesday afternoon but were declared dead at the Goaland Upazila Health Complex.