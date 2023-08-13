Chattogram flood: 50 km of roads, crops on 50,000 hectares of land damaged

Though flood water is receding, marks of devastation are becoming apparent in the port city and Chattogram.

Some 50 km of roads across 41 wards of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and crops on over 50,000 hectares of land in the district have been badly damaged by the floods.

Moreover, 2.19 km of drains and 2 km of footpath were damaged in Chattogram city.

The information was provided by CCC and district administration.

UNB’s Chattogram correspondent found the topmost layer on several roads in areas including Bandar, Halishahar, Muradpur to Oxygen, Bayezid Bostami, Khatiberhat, Jakir Hossain, Jamal Khan and Omar Ali Matobbor under the CCC were damaged.

Footpaths of the city’s Kazir Dewri to Love Lane Road and Jubilee Road were submerged and potholes were created, causing immense public suffering.