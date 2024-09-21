If anyone tries to deteriorate law and order will face music: Home adviser

Home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury assured residents of the Chittagong Hill Tracts on Saturday that the government would go tough against anyone disrupting law and order in the three hill districts in future.

"The government will form a high-level investigation committee for the recent unrest in these areas. Law and order cannot be allowed to worsen under any circumstances," he announced, on a visit to the region, that was shaken by tensions between the local Jumma people and Bengali settlers spilling over into violence.

The adviser was talking to reporters after a meeting with the representatives of various political parties and dignitaries of Rangamati district to control the situation arising in the past two days at the terminal hall of Rangamati district cantonment.