Five killed in Sylhet in 27 days, raising security concerns

Five people have been killed in Sylhet city in the past 27 days, including three members of the same family in a single incident, raising concerns over the city’s law and order situation.

The latest victim was businessman Shahabuddin, who was hacked to death near his home in the city’s Islamabad area on Sunday night.

The five killings took place between 27 July and 23 August. On Saturday, 22 August, Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, who is also a lawmaker from Sylhet city, held a meeting at the office of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police commissioner.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the minister said, “More important than how the law and order situation in Sylhet is, is how we want it to be.” He said the government wanted to see an end to drugs, online gambling and the activities of teenage gangs in Sylhet.