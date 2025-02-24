More than 30 resorts, cottages gutted in Sajek
A massive fire broke out at the Ruilui tourist spot in Sajek union of Baghaichhari upazila in Rangamati at 1:00 am Monday. The fire has spread to more than 30 resorts and cottages as of 2:30 pm, a local UP member confirmed.
Sources in the Resort-Cottage Owners Association said the fire first broke out at the Sajek Eco Valley Resort. Later, the fire spread to nearby households, resorts and cottages. Hundreds of tourists came out of their resorts and cottages in panic at the time. The fire service was yet to reach the spot as of 2:30pm.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, local UP member Anitya Tripura said locals and staff of resorts and cottages are trying to douse the fire. So far, the fire has spread to some 30-35 resorts and cottages. No casualties have been reported yet.
Sajek Resort-Cottage Owners Association president, Suparna Deb Barman told Prothom Alo, “We are trying to douse the fire. But it’s still beyond control. Several resorts and cottages are already completely burnt down.”
Baghaichhari upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Shirin Akter said a team of fire service from Dighinala is on the way to the spot.