More than 30 resorts, cottages gutted in Sajek

A massive fire broke out at the Ruilui tourist spot in Sajek union of Baghaichhari upazila in Rangamati at 1:00 am Monday. The fire has spread to more than 30 resorts and cottages as of 2:30 pm, a local UP member confirmed.

Sources in the Resort-Cottage Owners Association said the fire first broke out at the Sajek Eco Valley Resort. Later, the fire spread to nearby households, resorts and cottages. Hundreds of tourists came out of their resorts and cottages in panic at the time. The fire service was yet to reach the spot as of 2:30pm.