NSU student found dead at Bogura hotel

Police said Aqib checked into Shyamoli Hotel around Monday midnight. The hotel staff informed the law enforcement as Aqib did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door on Tuesday noon.

"Upon breaking down the door and entering the hotel room, we found the body hanging from the ceiling of the hotel room. He may have committed suicide,” said Salim Reza, officer-in-charge at Bogura sadar police station.

Police recovered the body and sent it to the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.