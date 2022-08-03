Local News

NSU student found dead at Bogura hotel

Prothom Alo English Desk
A 24-year-old student of North South University (NSU) was found dead in a hotel room in Bogura. Police suspect he committed suicide, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Tanvirul Islam alias Aqib, a 4th-year student of the university. He was from Kolagachia village of Barguna’s Bamna upazila.

Police said Aqib checked into Shyamoli Hotel around Monday midnight. The hotel staff informed the law enforcement as Aqib did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door on Tuesday noon.

"Upon breaking down the door and entering the hotel room, we found the body hanging from the ceiling of the hotel room. He may have committed suicide,” said Salim Reza, officer-in-charge at Bogura sadar police station.

Police recovered the body and sent it to the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.

