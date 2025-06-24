Power cut at hospital over unpaid bills leaves respiratory patients in distress

Ahidullah Mia, 65, a resident of Kuliarchar upazila, was admitted to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex in Kishoreganj with breathing difficulties.

He requires nebulisation multiple times a day.

His condition began to worsen on Tuesday morning, and after admission, he repeatedly urged the nurses for a nebuliser. But nothing was done.

At one point, he started running around the hospital in search of one. However, the nurses were helpless due to a power outage. Without electricity, it was not possible to operate essential medical equipment.

It wasn’t just Ahidullah—many other patients in need were also unable to receive nebuliser support. Power was restored after four hours, and only then could regular hospital services resume.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ahidullah said, “I couldn’t breathe. It felt like I was about to die. Only Allah knows what might have happened if it had been delayed any longer.”

Hospital senior staff Tarzia Akhter said, “In particular the patients with breathing difficulties were suffering the most. They were in panic. But we had nothing to do. I felt so helpless at the time.”

It has been learned that the hospital owes Tk 4.1 million in unpaid bills to the residential power distribution department.

Despite repeated reminders, the dues were not cleared, leading to the disconnection of the power supply around 9:00 am today.