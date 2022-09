During a police drive at Jamtala area of Jashore's Sharsha upazila, the smugglers attacked them, claimed Jewel Imran, assistant superintendent of police (Nabharan circle).

A clash ensued when the cops retaliated, leaving one of the smugglers dead on the spot and three policemen injured, the official added. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Gold bars worth around Tk 70 million were seized from the possession of Rabin and Kashem. They had been handed over to Sharsha police,” said the ASP.