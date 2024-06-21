Couple killed in landslide in Cox’s Bazar
A couple was killed in a landslide caused by torrential rainfall for the past few days in Cox’s Bazar Sadar upazila early Friday, said police.
The victims were identified as Anwar Hossain, the muaezzin of Cox’s Bazar Central Mosque and his wife Maimuna Akter. Both were living in the Badsha Ghona area of the Sadar upazila.
Tipu Sultan, chairman of Jhilongjha union parishad, confirmed the incident saying that they had been experiencing heavy rainfall for several days and it continued until around 3:00am, causing a landslide that buried a house in Badsha Ghona.
The couple, who was asleep at the time, was trapped under the debris, he said, adding that later locals recovered their bodies from the rubble.
No one else was in the house during the landslide but the wife was seven month pregnant, the chairman said.
Dr Ashiqur Rahman, a residential medical officer of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said the couple was brought dead at the hospital.
Rafiquzzaman, officer-in-charge of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station, also confirmed the matter.