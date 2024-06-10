Three of a family die in Sylhet landslide

Three members of a family died as a large chunk of earth collapsed on a house in Chamelibag residential area in Sylhet city on Monday morning.

The rescue operation started at around 8:00am today and the bodies buried under mud were recovered at around 1:30pm.

The deceased are Aga Karim Uddin, 34, his wife Shammi Akter, 26, and their two-year old child Tanim.