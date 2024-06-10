Three of a family die in Sylhet landslide
Three members of a family died as a large chunk of earth collapsed on a house in Chamelibag residential area in Sylhet city on Monday morning.
The rescue operation started at around 8:00am today and the bodies buried under mud were recovered at around 1:30pm.
The deceased are Aga Karim Uddin, 34, his wife Shammi Akter, 26, and their two-year old child Tanim.
Earlier at around 7 in the morning, a large chunk of hillock fell on the family of seven members.
Members of the fire service and civil defence along with police and city corporation’s workers joined the locals in rescue efforts. An army team also joined in the rescue drive.
Officer-in-charge (investigation) of Shahporan police station Indranil Bhattacharjee said the bodies of the three victims were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
Sylhet fire service’s deputy director Md Moniruzzaman said three teams of fire service joined the rescue drive.
Witnesses said Sylhet has been experiencing heavy downpours since the morning. The landslide might occur due to the heavy rainfall.