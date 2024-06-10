Local News

Three feared dead in Sylhet landslide

UNB
Sylhet
Three members of a family are feared dead as a large chunk of earth collapsed on a house in Chamelibag residential area in Sylhet city on Monday morning.

Members of the fire service and civil defence along with police are conducting rescue operations.

Officer-in-charge of Shahporan police station Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said on information a police team rushed to the spot around 8:00am and is trying to rescue them.

Sylhet has been experiencing heavy downpour for the past few days while several areas of the district have already been flooded.

