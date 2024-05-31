Flash flood: Roads underwater in Sylhet

Various villages in five upazilas of Sylhet district have gone underwater due to flash floods and heavy rain. Though the water has decreased a bit, the roads are still underwater as of Friday.

Communications between Gowainghat Sadar upazila and Sylhet district Sadar has been cut off as the only road to communicate is underwater. People have been moving wading through knee to waist-deep water.

Flash flood water has been flowing in parts of Companiganj upazila, creating waterlogging in and around the residences. The photos were taken by Anis Mahmud from Salutikar area in Gowainghat and Barni of Companiganj upazilas on Friday.