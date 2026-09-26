Rangunia eco park: Tk 170m cable car lies in ruins for two years

At the entrance to the park lies the first cable car station on the right. The ticket counter here would once be crowded with visitors. After passing through the reception room, they would board the cabins to travel nearly 1,200 meters over the hills to the other end, enjoying the scenic view of the forest and reservoir.

The station is now covered with signs of vandalism. The reception room, ticket counter, control room, toilets and generator room are all damaged. Seven cabins lie abandoned there, all with shattered glass. Most of the machinery inside is missing.

This is the current state of the Aviary and Eco Park in Rangunia, Chattogram. The cable car, one of the park’s main attractions, was built at a cost of about Tk 176.7 million. It was known as the longest government-operated cable car in the country.