Heavy rain washes away over 100 shrimp enclosures, damages huge cropland in Khulna
Over 100 shrimp enclosures in Khulna’s Koyra, Dacope and Paikgacha upazilas were washed away, and huge crops of agricultural lands of low-lying areas have been submerged due to continuous heavy rain.
As a result of the persistent rain, public offices, educational institutions, and residential areas, including the three upazilas, have been flooded.
Roads, nurseries, vegetable fields, and homes have also been affected.
According to the locals, heavy rainfall caused waterlogging even in many areas like Gadaipur, Haridhali, Kapilmuni, and Raduli unions. Markets, including the main fish market and roads in Paikgachha town, are submerged, severely hampering daily activities.
Like Paikgachha, several unions in Dakop and Koyra are now facing waterlogging and over 50 shrimp enclosures were washed away and a huge cropland.
Samad Gazi, a farmer from Gadaipur village in Paikgachha, said that nurseries and fruit saplings have been damaged. Fields of aman paddy and vegetables are now underwater, raising concerns about major crop loss this season.
Many residents blamed poor drainage systems, blocked culverts, and filled-up canals for the worsening waterlogging.
According to the Department of Fisheries (DoF) and the Department of Agriculture in Khulna, over 3,000 shrimp enclosures and 1,000 ponds were washed away, over 200 hectares of cropland including aman seedbeds were damaged worth around Tk 45 million (4.5 crore).
Senior Fisheries Officer of Paikgachha, Saikat Mallik, said that around 2,850 shrimp enclosure, over 900 ponds have been flooded, 82 hectares of aman seedbeds, 115 hectares of vegetables, 18 hectares of green chili and two hectares of off-season watermelon were damaged in the upazila.
Paikgachha Upazila Agriculture Officer Ekramul Hossain confirmed the damage to aman seedbeds and vegetables.
UNO Mahera Nazneen said all sluice gates are kept open, and operations are underway to clear the drains to remove waterlogging.
Ruli Biswas, UNO of Koyra, said they came to know about the damage to the croplands and shrimp enclosures.
Meanwhile, the heavy rain has severely disrupted Khulna’s civic life, inundated most of the city’s roads and low-lying areas, while homes and shops have been flooded, causing immense suffering to residents.
When contacted, Senior Meteorologist Amirul Azad of the Khulna Meteorological Office, said due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, Khulna witnessed 138mm of rainfall from 6:00 am Tuesday to 6:00 pm Wednesday.