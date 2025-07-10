Heavy rain washes away over 100 shrimp enclosures, damages huge cropland in Khulna

Over 100 shrimp enclosures in Khulna’s Koyra, Dacope and Paikgacha upazilas were washed away, and huge crops of agricultural lands of low-lying areas have been submerged due to continuous heavy rain.

As a result of the persistent rain, public offices, educational institutions, and residential areas, including the three upazilas, have been flooded.

Roads, nurseries, vegetable fields, and homes have also been affected.