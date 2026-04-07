Tanu murder case: Court orders DNA matching of 3 suspected ex-army members

The investigation officer in the murder case of Sohagi Jahan Tanu, a student of the History Department at Comilla Victoria Government College and a theatre activist, appeared before a Cumilla court on Monday. The court had summoned the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) investigation officer to report on the progress of the case.

Appearing before the court, the investigation officer briefed it on the current status of the case as well as applied for DNA matching of three suspects in connection with the murder, and the court granted approval for the request.

Although 20 March marked a decade since the killing of Sohagi Jahan Tanu, there has been little visible progress in the investigation, causing deep frustration for her family.

Amid this situation, the Cumilla court summoned the investigation officer. Around 11:00 am on Monday, the case’s investigation officer, PBI inspector Md Tarikul Islam from Kallyanpur, Dhaka, appeared before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate (Cognisance Court No. 1) Judge Md. Mominul Haque in Cumilla.