Bail granted within 5 hrs of remand order for ‘July warrior’ Tahrima
‘July warrior’ Tahrima Jannat (Suravi) was granted bail for four weeks, at 6:15 pm on Monday in a case of extortion.
Earlier, the judge of Gazipur senior judicial magistrate court-2, Syed Fazlul Mahadi, had issued a two-day remand for Tahrima, at 1:00 pm.
Following this order, leaders and activists of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti protested on the court premises under the banner of students, workers, and the public.
Gazipur court inspector Md Mannan said that after the hearing in the afternoon, the judge granted a two-day remand for Tahrima. Later the same afternoon, an appeal was filed against the remand order, following which additional district and sessions judge-1 Amit Kumar Dey granted her bail.
He added that if the court formalities are completed and the papers are sent to the jail promptly, she could be released today, Monday.
While being taken from the lock-up to the prison van after the remand order, Tahrima shouted that she had been placed on remand without any investigation.
She further said no investigation report had been submitted to the magistrate’s court and that she had been remanded without any form of investigation.
Upon learning that Tahrima would be produced before the court today, leaders and activists of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti gathered at the court premises from the morning under the banner of students, workers, and the public. They raised various slogans demanding her release and warned of a nationwide blockade programme if she was not freed immediately.
After the hearing in the courtroom, when the judge approved Tahrima’s remand, leaders and activists of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti began protesting at the courtroom gate. Panic spread across the court premises at that time.
Police sources said the case against Tahrima was filed with the Kaliakoir police station in Gazipur on 26 November last year. The plaintiff is a journalist named Naimur Rahman (Durjoy).
In connection with the case, she was arrested from her residence in the Tekpara area of Gopalpur under Tongi East police station, at 12:30 am on 25 December. Tahrima is the daughter of Selim Mia from the same area. She identifies herself as a ‘July warrior’. Her age has been stated as 21 in the case documents.
According to the case statement, Tahrima was allegedly involved in abduction for extortion, intimidation, and blackmailing activities through social media. She is also accused of making obscene remarks on social media about an adviser to the interim government and the army chief.
Speaking regarding the matter, Bashir Ahmed (Apu), convener of the Gazipur district Jatiya Chhatra Shakti committee of the National Citizen Party, said, “Tahrima Jannat was active in the anti-discrimination movement and took part in various movements alongside us. I know her, but she is not a member of our committee.”