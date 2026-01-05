Bail granted within 5 hrs of remand order for ‘July warrior’ Tahrima

‘July warrior’ Tahrima Jannat (Suravi) was granted bail for four weeks, at 6:15 pm on Monday in a case of extortion.

Earlier, the judge of Gazipur senior judicial magistrate court-2, Syed Fazlul Mahadi, had issued a two-day remand for Tahrima, at 1:00 pm.

Following this order, leaders and activists of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti protested on the court premises under the banner of students, workers, and the public.

Gazipur court inspector Md Mannan said that after the hearing in the afternoon, the judge granted a two-day remand for Tahrima. Later the same afternoon, an appeal was filed against the remand order, following which additional district and sessions judge-1 Amit Kumar Dey granted her bail.

He added that if the court formalities are completed and the papers are sent to the jail promptly, she could be released today, Monday.