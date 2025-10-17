Clash between police-‘July Fighters’: Protesters block Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Feni

Former leaders and activists of the anti-discrimination student movement blocked the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway in Feni on Friday afternoon, in protest against the clash and subsequent baton charge of police on the ‘July Fighters’ in the capital city centering the July Charter signing ceremony.

The protesters staged a blockade on the southern section of the Mohipal Flyover around 2:45 pm, demanding state recognition for students and citizens injured during the July mass uprising.

Later, the protesters withdrew from the highway at about 3:20 pm as police requested them to clear the highway. The blockade caused long traffic congestion on both lanes of the busy highway.

Witnesses said that a group of agitated demonstrators marched to the area and began the blockade, chanting slogans against the Awami League and the interim government around 2:45 pm.

Some protesters lay down on the road in a symbolic protest against the police baton charge in Dhaka.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, one of the protesters Omar Faruq said, “This interim government has come to power over the blood of the July fighters. Yet we have not received constitutional recognition. If the July National Charter is implemented without legal legitimacy, the next government could easily revoke it — leaving our safety at risk. That’s why we were compelled to take to the streets.”

Another protester, Nazim Uddin, said, “The interim government is treating us, the July fighters, unfairly. Instead of honouring the sacrifices of hundreds of our fallen brothers, it is busy pleasing a handful of political parties.”

When contacted, Feni Model police station inspector (investigation) Sajal Kanti Das told Prothom Alo, “Upon receiving news of the blockade, police immediately went to the spot. The demonstrators were persuaded to leave the road, and traffic has now returned to normal.”