CU BCL: Studentship expires 10-yr ago, president still staying at hall

Although the studentship of Rezaul Haque, Chittagong University unit BCL president, expired nearly a decade ago, he is still staying at the dormitory illegally.

He enrolled in the university in 2007.

Rezaul Haque came to the limelight last Monday when a photograph of him went viral in the social media. In the photograph, it was seen that Rezaul was watching TikTok videos, lying on the bed, while two of the university unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders -- Shamim Azad and Shafiul Islam -- rubbing his legs.