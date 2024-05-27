Cyclone Remal: Over 100 shrimp enclosures washed away in Khulna
Over 100 shrimp enclosures in Khulna's Koyra, Dacope and Paikgacha upazilas were washed away by tidal surges after cyclone Remal struck the Bangladesh coast on Sunday night.
Besides, at least 30 villages were inundated after the collapse of dams in 9 places in these upazilas.
Liaqat Ali, deputy assistant engineer of Water Development Board, said efforts were made to repair the vulnerable dams with the help of local people and contractors after receiving the warning signal of the cyclone.
"Due to incessant rains and tidal surges, dams were damaged at some places. Efforts are underway to repair it before high tide on Monday afternoon," he added.
At least 61 km of embankment in Khulna - Satkhira - Bagerhat areas have been damaged and saltwater has entered the locality, chief engineer of Water Development confirmed.
ABM Tariq Uz Zaman, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Koyra, said they came to know about the damage of dams in some places. Initially, it is believed that there has been a lot of damages due to heavy rains and winds, he said.
Amirul Azad, officer in charge of Khulna Meteorological Office, said cyclone Rumel started hitting the coastal area of Khulna after 10pm on Sunday.
"After 1:00am the wind speed was 100 to 130 kmph," he added.
Meanwhile, there has been no electricity in Khulna city since 9:00pm on Sunday.
Most of the areas of the town went under water.
Khulna deputy commissioner Khandkar Yasir Arefin said about 100,000 people are staying in shelters.