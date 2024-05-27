Cyclone Remal: Over 100 shrimp enclosures washed away in Khulna

Over 100 shrimp enclosures in Khulna's Koyra, Dacope and Paikgacha upazilas were washed away by tidal surges after cyclone Remal struck the Bangladesh coast on Sunday night.

Besides, at least 30 villages were inundated after the collapse of dams in 9 places in these upazilas.

Liaqat Ali, deputy assistant engineer of Water Development Board, said efforts were made to repair the vulnerable dams with the help of local people and contractors after receiving the warning signal of the cyclone.

"Due to incessant rains and tidal surges, dams were damaged at some places. Efforts are underway to repair it before high tide on Monday afternoon," he added.

