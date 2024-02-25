Myanmar intending to engage in a war with Bangladesh for long: RAB DG
Director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain said Myanmar has been intending to engage in a war with Bangladesh for a long time.
"Starting from pushing Rohingyas, there is an intention to involve in disputes…yet the prime minister’s determination and wisdom is that she will never engage in a war. For her engaging in a war right now means the destruction of the country," he added.
The RAB DG said these in response to journalists’ queries at the end of an event in Gopalganj’s Kashiani on Saturday afternoon. He was the chief guest at a reception and scholarship distribution among meritorious students held on MA Khaleque Degree College grounds in Kashiani.
To explain Myanmar government's intention to engage in a war, the RAB DG said, “There’s a military government ruling in Myanmar now. They now want to start a war so that they (Myanmar junta government) can be safe (relieved)."
"For the situation has been created in their country that the Arakan Army is occupying different parts going against them. And the government (Myanmar junta government) is instigating for survival," he added.