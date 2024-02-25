Diplomatic capacity regarding Myanmar must be strengthened

Prothom Alo :

Where does the situation in Myanmar stand now? A guerilla leader of the Chin state fighting against the government claims that the army will topple this year. What do you think?

ANM Muniruzzaman

The bloody civil war that ensued from the military coup in Myanmar in 2021 took on new proportions in October last year. Three of the rebel groups fighting against the junta merged to form the Three Brotherhood Alliance. These comprise the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army. This alliance stepped up its operations against the junta government in October last year under the name of Operation 1027 and achieved unprecedented success. This posed as a serious threat to the junta government.

The manner in which the Three Brotherhood Alliance is capturing the cities of various regions as well as military installations, many are apprehending that extensive territory in Myanmar is going under their control. It is being assumed that around 48 per cent of the territory has fallen from junta’s control. Many large towns of the Rakhine and Chin state alongside Bangladesh’s border have been captured. It fact it is apprehended that even the capital of Rakhine, Sittwe, will very soon be taken over by the Arakan Army.

PDF has also joined in this fight of the rebels against the military. PDF is basically controlled by the largest population of Bamar. The Bamar never before took position against the armed forces. So this joint resistance against the military has taken on new shape and proportions.

However, while many western media outlets state that the Myanmar junta government will fall within this year and guerilla leaders make the same claim, this is hardly plausible. After all, it has not been possible to put much pressure on the junta government’s control of the central region. The places where they face challenges are basically ethnic regions and alongside the border. So it cannot be said for certain that the Myanmar forces will be completely defeated.