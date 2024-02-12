Civil war across the border, what will Bangladesh do?

The struggle became intense since October. First of all, the Three Brotherhood Alliance comprising the Arakan Army and two other affiliated groups, took control of several military outposts in the Shan state along the border with China. The fighting came very close when they took over the Paletwa town near the Bangladesh border, long the border to the Indian state Mizoram. And most recently the fighting broke out near the borders of Bangladesh's Tumbru and Alikhong.

Naturally no one expects that Bangladesh's formal protest will have any effect on resolving or curbing the ongoing conflict. So what is Bangladesh to do?

Firstly, as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, Bangladesh must be patient. No matter what instigations may come its way, in no way should Bangladesh take any action that implies it is taking any particular side. Our main interest with Myanmar is to send back the Rohingyas. We do not know what the ultimate outcome will be of the civil war in Myanmar. So given the prevailing circumstances, it is vital that we maintain a neutral stance in the ongoing conflict.

Secondly, the fight rages on in North Rakhine between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army. The 200,000 or 250,000 Rohingya who still remain in Rakhine, are in that area. Even though the conflict is not against the Rohingyas, the war will certain pose as a security threat to them. They too may try to flee into Bangladesh for safety. Bangladesh, under no circumstance, can take in another influx of refugees. That is why any such effort must be resisted at all costs.