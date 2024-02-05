400 Chakma from Myanmar waiting to infiltrate Ghumdhum border

He said a food crisis has appeared in the border areas due to the fighting between the junta force and the rebel Arakan Army. They are in a critical situation. That is why they are trying to enter Bangladesh.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have beefed up patrolling and security along the border so that no more Rohingya or people from any other community could enter Bangladesh crossing the border, he added.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar force has been dropping bombs from helicopters targeting the position of Arakan Army members from 10:00 am Monday. On the other hand, so far 98 members of Myanmar’s border guards (BGP) have fled the country and taken shelter in Bangladesh to save their lives from the Arakan Army.