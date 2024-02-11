Rakhine situation may lead to risks of geopolitical conflict

Prothom Alo :

Towards the end of October last year, three organisations in Myanmar launched the 'Operation 1027', stepping up the anti-junta movement there. What made the rebels unite and take this action?

Emdadul Islam: On 1 February 2021, the armed forces in Myanmar toppled Aung San Suu Kyi from power and took over. Protest and public anger spread all over Myanmar and a violent movement ensued. Supporters of Suu Kyi's party NLD formed a government in exile, NUG (National Unity Government). This government-in-exile formed the MNDA (Myanmar National Democratic Alliance) to bring all anti-junta parties and groups under one umbrella. It was seen that NUG and MNDA were supported by the West, that is, the US, to a great extent and has leant towards the West.

The Myanmar military has always had China's support. Under the circumstances, as part of its strategy to hold on to its geopolitical and geostrategic stronghold, China may have decided to activate the various rebel groups as a 'second line force' in confrontation with the army. China may be aiding and abetting this new aggression of the rebel groups so that NUG does not gain from the people's adverse mindset towards the army and that these rebel groups can take that place.