Myanmar poses new geopolitical challenge for Bangladesh

I have long been saying that the internal developments in Myanmar are emerging as a big geopolitical challenge to Bangladesh. It is important to review the recent changes in Myanmar to get an understanding of the overall situation.

After the general election in 2020, the situation of Myanmar has been changing fast. In the election, former state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's League for Democracy defeated the military-backed party by a big margin. Themilitary didn't like the commitment NLD made to amend the constitution.

In 2021, the military ousted the elected government and sent NLD leaders including Myanmar's popular leader Aung San Suu Kyi to jail. Military rule in Myanmar is nothing new. But the resistance that has been built up now against the military rule, is unprecedented in the history of Myanmar.

The main powerful group Bamar has started building up this resistance. In the continuation of this, the Exile National Unity Government consisting of NLD and elected MPs was formed. Simultaneously, the military wing National Defence Force (NDF) was also formed.

Alongside building up resistance against the government, NDF coordinates with different ethnic armed groups, who have been fighting for the federal government and the autonomy since 1948, and built up a strong resistance. Their goal is to build a federal state and establish a civil democratic government system.