Bullets cross over like rain into Uttarpara along Teknaf border for four hours

Uttarpara is located half a kilometre east of the Howaikang bazaar of Teknaf upazila along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf highway. The Myanmar border, around 300 yards away, is visible from there. Bullets have been fired from Myanmar on the other side of the border into Uttarpara from Saturday morning. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) border outpost is just 100 yards from where the bullets have fallen.

A visit to Uttarpara at around 10:30 Saturday morning found people gathered in groups there. Their faces were etched with alarm. They were saying that they woke to the sound of gunfire. From 5:00 in the morning till 9:00 am, the bullets came continuously "like rain" for four houses, while the people were in panic.

Even then, at around 10:00 am, the people were trembling in fear. The panic-stricken people said that the bullets had hit their shops, fish enclosures and homes. No one was injured, however. Many were preparing to leave home to stay with relatives.