Bangladesh relocates 101 Myanmar security personnel to Teknaf
The authorities have relocated 101 security personnel of Myanmar from the Ghumdhum bordering area in Naikhongchhari to Hnila in Teknaf.
Most of them are members of border guard, army and other agencies of the neighbouring country.
Amid intense firings along the Bangladesh border, they fled from the Myanmar territory and intruded into Bangladesh through the Ghumdhum border for shelter in the last few days.
On the condition of anonymity, several officials of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) confirmed the development and said the Myanmar nationals were taken from the Tumbru Government Primary School to Hnila in the afternoon. A total of 228 Myanmar security personnel took shelter in the primary school.
According to the BGB, they were shifted to Teknaf to facilitate a convenient way for their return home.
An inter-ministerial meeting in Dhaka proposed their return through the sea route. They were taken to Teknaf as it is easier to send them back through the sea route from the Teknaf point. The foreign ministry is taking care of the entire process.
Locals at Naya Para in Ghumdhum said three BGB trucks went to the Tumbru school and took 101 of the Myanmar security personnel to Hnila.