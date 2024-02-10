Another mortar shell found in vegetable patch at Ghumdhum border

The local people say that at around 6:30 this (Saturday) morning, Halima Begum gone to work at her vegetable field. She found the mortar shell there and carried it home. The local people said this was an "unexploded mortar shell" and left it by the Tumbru road. Later Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members of the Tumbru border observation post (BOP) placed red flags on either side of the mortar shell by the road.

During a visit to the site at 9:30 Saturday morning, the mortar shell was seen lying on the road, cordoned off by bamboos and red flags. People are using the old road on one side as an alternative route to commute by battery-run and CNG-run auto-rickshaws. The vegetable patch where the mortar shell was found is about 15 to 20 metres away from the Myanmar border. On the other side of the border there is the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) Tumbru Right Camp.

The local people say that at around 5:00 in the afternoon of 2 February, the rebel Arakan Army had taken control of the camp. On the same day, 68 members of BGP fled for their lives and crossed over the border into Bangladesh.