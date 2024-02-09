Foreign missions and agencies leaving Rakhine

The fight between the insurgent Arakan Army and government forces in the Rakhine state of Myanmar bordering Bangladesh is further intensifying. Members of foreign missions and agencies are being evacuated from there.

According to diplomatic sources, the diplomats of the Indian consulate have already left the capital of Rakhine State, Sittwe. Bangladeshi diplomats will also leave within a couple of days.

The impact of intense fighting between the government forces and rebels is also felt in Bangladesh. Shells are falling in the villages along the Naikhyangchhari border in Bandarban and Ukhiya border in Cox’s Bazar. Already two people have been killed and several others sustained injuries after being hit by the shells. The people in these villages have been living in fear for the last five days. Many have left their houses for safer places.