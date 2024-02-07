Bangladesh wants to send back Myanmar army, BGP members by air

A total of 264 members of neighbouring Myanmar Army, Border Guard Police (BGP), police, immigration and other agencies have taken refuge in Bangladesh to escape the ongoing conflict with the insurgent group, Arakan Army, in Rakhine state of the country.

Myanmar has officially offered to take them back through the waterways of the Naf river. But Bangladesh wants to send them back to Myanmar through alternative routes as a fierce fight is going on between the two sides in the Rakhine state.

The government and diplomatic sources on Tuesday afternoon told Prothom Alo that Bangladesh seeks to make an alternative proposal to the neighbouring country to send back its citizens by air instead of river route.