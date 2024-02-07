No scope to show generosity on allowing Rohingya: Obaidul Quader

The minister was addressing a press conference organised at Setu Bhaban (Bridges Building) in the capital’s Banani area on Wednesday afternoon.

Obaidul Quader said, “Rohingyas have become a burden for us. The amount of international aid for the Rohingya has decreased significantly. How long would we carry this burden in this situation?”

The minister further said, “This is an internal problem of Myanmar. Conflict with the Arakan Army is their domestic issue. What they would do with their internal affairs is up to them.”