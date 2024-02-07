No scope to show generosity on allowing Rohingya: Obaidul Quader
The government will not allow any more Rohingya to enter Bangladesh, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday.
“We won’t allow any Rohingya to enter the country afresh. Once we opened the border liberally but there is no opportunity to show that generosity again,” said Quader, also general secretary of the Awami League.
The minister was addressing a press conference organised at Setu Bhaban (Bridges Building) in the capital’s Banani area on Wednesday afternoon.
Obaidul Quader said, “Rohingyas have become a burden for us. The amount of international aid for the Rohingya has decreased significantly. How long would we carry this burden in this situation?”
The minister further said, “This is an internal problem of Myanmar. Conflict with the Arakan Army is their domestic issue. What they would do with their internal affairs is up to them.”
Obaidul Quader also said the government will talk to the concerned sides so that there could be no fear or worries here in the Bangladesh territory due to the internal issues of Myanmar.
“Our foreign minister has gone to India. We are also discussing with China,” he added.