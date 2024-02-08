Mortar shell, probably unexploded, found by kids at Ghumdhum border

Ghumdhum union parishad (UP) member Anwarul Islam said the children found the mortar shell this (Thursday) afternoon while gathering firewood. They put it in their sack and brought it to their homestead. The people seeing the mortar shell assumed that it was unexploded. Later BGB members came and took it into their custody. To avoid any risks, the mortar shell has been kept in the marsh away from any settlement.

At around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, a visit to the spot revealed that the Border Guard Bangladesh had a sentry post at the end of the Nayapara village road, west of the Asian Highway. The mortar shell has been kept in a part of the marsh there, cordoned off with red flags. Four BGB members there have ordered media persons and local people not to go anywhere near the mortar shell nor take any pictures.