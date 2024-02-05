Intense fighting rages in Myanmar, 68 border guards fled to Bangladesh Sunday

Fighting between the army and the insurgent groups has intensified in Myanmar along the border with Bangladesh.

Amid the clashes, a total of 68 members of Border Guard Police (BGP) fled Myanmar and took shelter in Bangladesh.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said the BGP members have been disarmed and kept at custody.

Locals said mortar shells and bullets crossed the border and fell on Bangladesh territory leaving the residents of border areas in panic.

People in some villages of Tumbru and Ghumdhum areas have left their homes and moved to safer places. Meanwhile, three Bangladeshis received bullet wounds as the gunshots crossed the border.

The night before, a house in Bangladesh caught fire as a mortar shell fell on it. Seven educational institutions were closed and vehicular movement was restricted in one road along the border.

Bangladesh shares a 283-kilometer long border with Myanmar, which mostly falls in Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar districts. Some insurgent groups including the Arakan Army have intensified fighting for the last several weeks. The rebel groups have launched a unified attack on Myanmar’s troops. Insurgent groups have already taken over some border towns.