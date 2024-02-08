Gunshots again heard at Ukhia border, Ghumdhum remains calm

Gunshots were heard again from across the border of Rahmater Bil in Palangkhali union of Ukhia upazila in Cox’s Bazar for three hours from around 11:00 pm on Wednesday to 2:00 am Thursday.

People in the Bangladesh territory were gripped by fear anew as sounds of firing mortar shells were heard from Myanmar.

However, the Tumbru-Ghumdhum border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban district remained calm.