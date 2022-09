One of the accused in Rohingya leader Mohibullah murder case has died at Chattogram central jail, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Moulovi Jokoria, 53, of Block D/8 in Rohingya camp of Ukhiya upazila in Cox’s Bazar district.

Chattogram Jail’s deputy jailer Monir Hossain said Jokoria was a cancer patient who died inside the jail on Friday night.